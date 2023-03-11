Area readers are reminded that Daylight Saving Time officially returns to most U.S. states, including Oklahoma, Sunday at 2 a.m. Residents are urged to set their clocks forward one hour before they go to bed Saturday night.
Don't forget: Daylight Saving Time returns Sunday
