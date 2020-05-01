Oklahoma Blood Institute wants you to know two things:
1. Donating blood, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, is safe.
2. They need every drop donors can spare.
OBI is sponsoring a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex. But OBI’s Jennifer Griffin said the organization is having trouble getting donors through the door, even though the organization has been deemed safe and essential.
“In this time of health crisis, we want to reaffirm the critical importance of blood donation, to ensure Oklahomans have access to the blood products they need,” Griffin said. “Blood is perishable, so constant, regular donations are needed to maintain a sound blood supply.”
OBI has established a number of new policies to ensure donor safety, including social distancing measures, additional cleaning and more to make donating blood safe and easy.
To schedule an appointment, contact Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
