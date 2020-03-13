Donna Estes says teaching is different every day

Donna Estes teaches pre-K at Ada Early Childhood Center. She has spent her entire 21-year teaching career at AECC.
“When I was in second grade I had a wonderful teacher, Mrs. Little,” Estes said. “I wanted to be Mrs. Little.”
Estes says every day is different.
“They have different joys, different heartaches,” Estes said. “It’s just different every day, and I love it.”
Jeanna Lynch nominated Estes.
“She has gone above and beyond for my granddaughter Imani,” Lynch said. “She stays advocating for her and has brought my girl from tough days to getting her first Cougar Cub award last week. She is amazing and patient and is 100% all about making sure she does her all to give her kids the best start on their educational road.”
“The biggest challenge is fitting it all in,” Estes said. “Everything that we teach, fitting it all in every day.
“Even though I am a teacher and I value the academics,” Estes said, “I think teaching young children kindness and and the importance of being a good person is the most important thing. I want my students to know that they are loved and that they are cared for, above anything else.”
