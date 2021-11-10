With local food kitchen, Abba’s Tables, desperately in need of donations, Sparklight associates throughout the Internet provider’s southeast Oklahoma communities joined together to donate $400 in food supplies to help feed their community.
“We are so thankful for Sparklight and their incredible support,” said LeAnn Gourley, President of the Board for Abba’s Table. “With the demand for food assistance at a high, donations from our local community and businesses like Sparklight have become even more needed and valuable.”
The Ada nonprofit provides wholesome meals in a safe, warm and caring environment, free of charge. Abba’s Tables relies on volunteers from the community to help prepare and serve food and operates solely on donations.
“Our local community needs our continued support, and we are committed to doing our part to help alleviate hunger in the towns we serve,” said Brad Dorsey, Sparklight General Manager. “When we heard that Abba’s Tables was preparing more meals than usual and in immediate need of food, our Ardmore and Ada team members immediately came together to purchase and deliver food items.”
Being a strong local community partner is central to Sparklight's mission and values and its associates are passionate about giving back to the communities in which they live and work. Through donations of time and resources to nonprofits like Abba’s Tables, Sparklight seeks to make a positive impact in the communities it serves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.