Domestic disturbance ends with standoff, suspect dead

A man who reportedly beat a woman and then fired a gun toward law enforcement Sunday was eventually shot dead after an hours-long standoff.
Ada police and Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 7:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood Terrace apartment complex, 1100 E. 18th St. The suspect, 38-year-old Timothy Scott Yocom, reportedly beat a woman who lived in the same apartment as him.
The woman and two children were able to get out of the apartment and to safety. However, the woman required medical treatment for injuries to her face, according to emergency radio traffic.
While law enforcement officers were on the scene, Yocom fired a gun and barricaded himself in the apartment.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Tactical Team was requested and responded to the scene.
At one point, troopers approached the apartment with an armored vehicle equipped with a PA system, calling out to Yocom in an attempt to get him to surrender.
Sheriff John Christian said Yocom then reportedly fired nearly a dozen shots at the vehicle. Later during the night, according to OHP, as troopers approached the suspect’s apartment, he again opened fire. Troopers returned fire, striking Yocom and killing him.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
According to OHP, the troopers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. The Pontotoc County District Attorney’s Office was notified, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Troop Z will continue the investigation.
Chickasaw Lighthorse police also responded.
