The Dollar General Store in Konawa abruptly closed Saturday, without explanation.

A handwritten sign posted on the front doors of the business read, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the store will be closed till further notice.”

A woman standing outside the store, who would only identify herself as the manager, told The Ada News, “Sorry, we’re closed.”

When asked why the store was closed, the woman declined to elaborate.

“I’m not allowed to speak on behalf of our corporate offices,” she said, then turned and entered the store, closing and locking the door behind her.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Chief Photographer

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.

