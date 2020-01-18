The Dollar General Store in Konawa abruptly closed Saturday, without explanation.
A handwritten sign posted on the front doors of the business read, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the store will be closed till further notice.”
A woman standing outside the store, who would only identify herself as the manager, told The Ada News, “Sorry, we’re closed.”
When asked why the store was closed, the woman declined to elaborate.
“I’m not allowed to speak on behalf of our corporate offices,” she said, then turned and entered the store, closing and locking the door behind her.
