Dolese Bros. wins award

OKLAHOMA CITY— Dolese Bros. Co. has won the Oklahoma Asphalt Pavement Association’s Community Champion Award for organizing and hosting Rock the Block, a community-focused construction industry Touch-A-Truck event. Dolese received the award at the 2020 OAPA Asphalt Conference on Feb. 24 in Norman.
“We launched Rock the Block in 2017 as a community outreach event with our construction industry partners to give the public an up-close and hands-on opportunity to learn about what our industry does and the equipment we do it with,” Dolese Director of Communications and Community Relations Kermit Frank said. “The event, which benefits Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, allows Oklahomans the opportunity to interact with the equipment that helps build Oklahoma’s roads, bridges and buildings.”
Oklahoma’s leading aggregates and concrete producer held its third annual Rock the Block event in August 2019 at its headquarters in Oklahoma City and invited construction industry partners from across the state to participate. Families attending the event explored trucks, equipment and interactive displays, posed for photographs from the driver’s seat of assembled vehicles and enjoyed grilled hot dogs. The event benefited the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as well as the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
Dolese employees volunteered throughout the event to educate the public about Dolese’s operations and the impact of the construction industry on the city. The employees played a crucial part in executing the event to ensure its success.
The OAPA is a nonprofit trade association representing the asphalt producers operating in and for the state of Oklahoma since 1971. OAPA producer members account for approximately 90% of all asphalt production within the state. The 2020 OAPA Asphalt Conference was held Feb. 24-25 at the Embassy Suites in Norman.
