OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association will award Dolese Bros. Co. a Producer Quality in Excellence Award on Monday at NRMCA’s ConcreteWorks Conference in Kissimmee, Florida, for concrete produced by Dolese’s Oklahoma City Division.
“Dolese has demonstrated that they follow and exceeded quality management principles over a broad range of activities from commitment to quality, materials management, managing production facilities, product quality control and maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction,” said NRMCA Vice President of Technical Services Karthik Obla, Ph.D.
Dolese’s Oklahoma City Metro Division received the award in Category B for annual production from 250,000 to 1 million cubic yards of concrete.
Dolese’s concrete serves to strengthen communities by contributing to the construction of highways, roads, bridges and all types of industrial, commercial and residential development.
NRMCA’s 2019 Producer Quality in Excellence Awards offers national recognition to the commitment to quality initiatives of ready-mixed concrete producers. This award provides a basis to recognize those that strive for continuous improvement through those initiatives. It provides reasonable goals for those concrete producers interested in elevating their own quality management systems.
“Dolese’s commitment to customer service and delivering quality products continually challenges us to do our best work,” Dolese President and CEO Mark Helm said. “We take pride in maintaining Dolese’s reputation as one of the leading producers of quality concrete in Oklahoma, and we are honored to be recognized by the industry for our efforts.”
Dolese also received a second Producer Quality in Excellence Award for its work at its Tulsa division. Dolese’s Oklahoma City and Tulsa divisions have each previously been recognized for this award five times, including 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
