OKLAHOMA CITY — On Dec. 13, Dolese Bros. Co. acquired Standard Material Group assets including the land, buildings and batch plants in Piedmont, Del City, Newcastle, Cushing and Chandler.
“We look forward to adding the Standard Material Group employees and their former locations to the Dolese team of people, who are building communities from the ground up,” Dolese Bros. Co. President & CEO Mark Helm said.
Dolese is headquartered in Oklahoma City, operating more than 65 facilities throughout Oklahoma offering full-service construction supply and material operation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.