Do you support the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry?
“I do not, because I think Donald Trump is doing a good job, and I just think the Democrats are looking for some way to take him out of office. He was duly elected. We need to leave him alone because we are preparing to have an election. Let the people decide.” — Thomas Cosper
“I do, yes. I think we have to hold the leader of our country to a higher standard than what he’s currently being held to. I think that he has made some poor decisions that, in my opinion, have shown that he is not running our country the best way that it could be run and is not putting our country’s needs first.” — Kylie Barber
“No, I do not support the impeachment. I think (Trump) is doing great things. I feel that he’s not given enough credit for what he is doing. I feel like he’s hassled way too much. He’s held at a higher standard, but I feel that people find any little thing to nick at him, but I think he’s doing a great job.” — Kyra Scott
“I do not support the impeachment. I think the Democrats are mainly trying to get him out of office because they don’t believe in the same things, and I just think that Trump has some good ideas, and he needs to stay in office.” — Kaley Watkins
“I don’t support the Trump impeachment. I think that is it a witch hunt, and a waste of taxpayer money. They’ve been trying to find something on him for years, and they haven’t found anything. I’m tired of wasting my taxpaying money to support something that’s not there.” — Niki Donnelly
