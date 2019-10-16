Do you recognize this family?

Stratford resident Jerry Stone recently discovered this old photograph during a home renovation in Stratford. Inscribed on the back of the original photo is the phrase, “The Rogers brothers from Ada, Oklahoma.” Stone provided The Ada News with a copy of the photo with the hope that someone might recognize one or more of these individuals and help get the photo to its rightful owner. Unfortunately, he has no idea when the photo was taken. If you recognize this photo or anyone in it, call 580-310-7520 or send an email to clewis@theadanews.com.