You may have noticed in recent print editions of the newspaper, on our website and on social media that we’ve begun to spotlight area educators who make a difference in the lives of their students and in their communities. We think this is so very important. Educators often play a vital role in lifting our kids up and setting them on the road to success in life. We think they deserve to be recognized for their contributions to our community.
But, today, I want to talk to you about another important group of folks — volunteers. The word itself probably conjures up an image of someone in your mind. You see them, out in the community, at school sporting events or behind the scenes of some movement or community initiative. They’re down at PAWS helping with the animals, or they’re over at Abba’s Tables, cooking. They’re out in Vanoss helping with the Wolf Pack’s next undertaking, or they’re in Byng or here in Ada, doing something to support the basketball or baseball teams. They’re out at the Agri-Plex with ECU’s Human Resources Club, helping with the Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner or they’re one in a sea of faces helping through a local church or civic organization to do the countless thousand things that make Ada what it is — our home.
Some of these folks are very well known (I’m looking at you, Billie Floyd). Some of them seem to be everywhere (and you, Christine Pappas). But, there are others, many of whom you never see or would be surprised to know were even involved in the charitable or civic goings-on about town. Those are the folks we want to recognize.
So, much like the educator initiative, I’m going to ask for your help. If you know someone who volunteers their time, money or influence to help a worthy cause in or around Ada, we want to know about them. We want to know who they are, what they do, and why you think they’re special. Chances are, we’ll think they’re special, too.
Send your nominations for the volunteer spotlight to news@theadanews.com, or call 580-310-7520 and tell me about them. You can send us messages on Facebook, too. Let us know who you think needs to be spotlighted for their community involvement, and we’ll make sure everyone else knows about their work, too.
