Cheryl Brown Henderson, daughter of the late Rev. Oliver Brown, at times garnered laughs, applause and moments of reflective, solemn silence Thursday as she spoke to those gathered in the Ataloa Theater on East Central University’s Ada campus.
Henderson’s father was a plaintiff in the landmark 1954 Supreme Court case, Brown v. Board of Education, in which the court ruled unanimously that racial segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional.
Henderson was the keynote speaker at the Louise Young Diversity Lecture — an annual lecture series sponsored by Young, who is a graduate of Ada Public Schools and East Central University. Young established an endowment within the ECU Foundation in 2008, with the goal of presenting an annual free lecture for students, faculty and community members on various aspects of diversity.
With wit and candor, Henderson told audience members of her memories growing up with her father and her observations on learned human behavior. She contrasted the struggle for racial equality in the ‘50s and ‘60s with the difficulties many groups face today in their struggle for equality.
“The lessons of the past are the lessons of today,” Henderson said. “Jane Baldwin said it well. History, literally, is present in everything that we do. You’re watching the things going on today — you know, those of us that lived back in the day, see ourselves yet again in this generation. Having to fight the same battles yet again, because there are people that just won’t give up (and accept) the idea that this is a country with enough for all of us. (People who) won’t give up (on) the idea that there’s supposed to be power and privilege for some, and not all.”
Henderson spent about an hour sharing memories of her father’s activism, often contrasting her memories of past struggles with those she sees today. Each time, her explication of the lessons of the past brought vocal agreement and encouragement from an audience rapt with interest.
Joining ECU students and community members were several groups of K-12 students whose teachers drove them to Ada to hear what Henderson had to say. Afterwards, the long line of audience members waiting to say thank you or have a picture taken with Henderson reflected a broad cross-section of those in attendance. From small children to elderly patrons, everyone waited, and everyone got a moment of Henderson’s time.
The lecture was sponsored by the ECU Black Alumni Association, which presented the second of its annual Trailblazer Awards before Henderson took the stage.
