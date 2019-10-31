Ada City Schools will showcase its commitment to science, technology, education and math education next month.
The school district will host a grand opening celebration for Ada High School’s new aviation and STEM labs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the high school, 1400 Stadium Drive. The event will include remarks from Ada Mayor Tre’ Landrum, Ada City Manager Cody Holcomb, Superintendent Mike Anderson and executive director of academics and instruction Paula Kedy.
The high school’s aviation students and robotics team will offer interactive exhibits and tours from 6 to 7 p.m.
The event will give patrons a chance to see the results of the partnership between the school district and the community, Anderson said Wednesday.
“This is an opportunity for us to showcase our new labs, which include aviation but also the renovation of all of our science labs at the high school,” he said. “It’s also an opportunity to thank the patrons of this district for their support and generosity in partnering with us to make these dreams a reality.”
The district has installed STEM labs at every school, including the elementary schools and Ada Junior High School. Funding came from a variety of sources, including grants, donations and part of the proceeds from a 2018 bond issue.
The $2.59 million bond issue provided funds for technology upgrades, new textbooks, new buses and the STEM labs. The labs at the elementary schools were funded by a mix of grants from the DART Foundation and a portion of the bond issue proceeds, while the labs at Ada Junior High and Ada High were primarily financed with bond issue money.
The district received grants from other sources, including American Airlines, the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission and the Science and Natural Resources Foundation, to supply equipment for the labs.
Anderson said the district is nearing completion of all the bond issue projects.
“We still have another round of funding to come our way that will help us finalize some of the technology and transportation and textbook purchases that we’ll make in the next school year,” he said.
