The United States Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state of Oklahoma shares concurrent jurisdiction with the federal government and can prosecute crimes against those with American Indian blood committed by non-Indians on reservation lands.
In 2020, the SCOTUS ruled on “McGirt v. Oklahoma,” saying that large swaths of eastern Oklahoma fall within American Indian reservations which were never disestablished by Congress following Oklahoma’s statehood.
Under the McGirt ruling, Oklahoma state and local police could not arrest or prosecute many individuals involved in crimes perpetrated by or against American Indians on reservation land.
District 22 District Attorney Paul B. Smith indicated that Wednesday’s SCOTUS ruling is at least a partial win for crime victims.
“It turned out the way we had advocated for,” Smith said. “It plugs a hole that’s been existing since the Supreme Court issued their ruling in July of ‘20 on McGirt v. Oklahoma. There has been a lot of Indian victim cases that have gone unprosecuted (that) the state could, but the feds wouldn’t, so it plugged that hole.”
If a person with Indian blood commits a crime against another person with or without Indian blood, the federal government would have exclusive jurisdiction if it were considered a major crime.
“If it’s not a major crime, or if it’s declined as a major crime by the federal government, then the tribes can pick that up, but the state would still not have any jurisdiction,” Smith said.
Smith said he anticipates that crimes which could not be prosecuted previous to the ruling may be prosecuted now, so long as the statute of limitations has not run its course on each case.
“Also, those that are pending appeal, we anticipate that the U.S. Supreme Court will reverse the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on those and send them back to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, where they will have the ability to reinstate the state convictions.”
Two of those cases are in District 22.
One of those cases involves a non-Indian defendant who was convicted in state court of killing two sisters in Pontotoc County who were Native American.
Shawn Thomas Jones, 38, is accused of killing the two sisters in an automobile wreck in 2016 while he was reportedly under the influence of intoxicants.
During a state jury trial, Jones, of Rosedale, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 34-year-old Brooke Trotter and 29-year-old Becky Trotter, both of Antlers.
The two sisters, who both worked in the medical field, were on their way home from Oklahoma City when the wreck occurred Sept. 25, 2016.
The jury recommend Jones receive a life sentence, which he did, times two. Both life sentences (about 45 years each) were ordered by Judge Steven Kessinger to run consecutively, which meant Jones would have had to serve 85% of 90 years before being eligible for parole. He was serving time in a state prison when his case was dismissed in August 2021.
He was taken into federal custody and later charged with second-degree murder in Indian country and driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance resulting in great bodily injury. For the time being, a federal trial is set for Oct. 3.
However, in federal court, if convicted of second-degree murder, 20 years in prison would be the maximum sentence.
The other case is from Hughes County and involves defendant Joshua Lee Purdom.
In 2018, Purdom was tried and convicted in state court of first-degree rape, kidnapping and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced in state court to 44 years in prison.
However, that sentence was vacated after McGirt because the victim was 1/8 Cherokee while Purdom is non-Indian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.