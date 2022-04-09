Paul B. Smith, district attorney for Pontotoc, Seminole and Hughes counties, announced Friday that he will not seek re-election as district attorney for Oklahoma District 22.
“After serving the state now for nearly 37 years in the District Attorney system; pursuing a life in the law for the last 40 years, serving as a Licensed Legal Intern, Assistant District Attorney in four D.A. Districts, and serving as the First Assistant District Attorney and District Attorney in District #22 spanning portions of the past four decades, the time has come for me to pursue other interests,” Smith said. “Serving as a Prosecutor in the courtroom and striving to see that Justice is done has been one of the most challenging yet rewarding journeys of my life. It has been an honor to serve our communities. I will always treasure the opportunities I have been given to be involved in so many of the prominent cases and events that have helped to shape the Criminal Justice landscape in Oklahoma.”
Smith said he will stay on and fulfill his term in office which ends Jan. 1, 2023.
The filing date to run for the office is this coming week.
“That’s why I went ahead and came out now,” Smith said, “in case others might be interested in joining in the race.”
The primary will be held June 28, and, if there is a two-party race, the general election will be held in November.
“I will be fulfilling my term in office through the end of the year 2022, wrapping up my involvement in numerous cases, perhaps trying one or two higher profile cases to a jury, cleaning out my offices and making way for the transfer of power to a new administration,” Smith said. “Thereafter, I will be following new paths of life that my Lord Jesus promises He will lead me thru.
“While retirement doesn’t appeal to me all that much, having less stress and responsibilities may prove valuable for my longevity and overall health. In the future, I plan to pursue other interests in the law and community service; all while hoping to spend a little more time with my loving wife Joy and my three grown children and four living grandchildren.”
Smith joined District 22 as an assistant district attorney and was appointed acting district attorney after Chris Ross retired at the end of 2016. He was voted district attorney in November 2018.
“I wish my law enforcement colleagues, the citizens and voters of District 22, and supporters of justice everywhere the very best in the future truly serving in the Lord’s work and fulfilling the Constitutional Pledge to “Establish Justice” enshrined in our Constitution and in the Holy Scriptures (Deuteronomy 16:20) which has been and still is a calling on my life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.