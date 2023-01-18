Distracted driving emphasis

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is conducting a special emphasis on distracted driving January 16 through January 31. The mobilization is dedicated and inspired by Trooper Nicholas Dees who was killed by a distracted driver January 31, 2015.
Trooper Dees and Trooper Keith Burch were investigating a collision involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 in Seminole County near the Pottawatomie County line. While both troopers were standing outside their patrol units, a driver failed to yield to their warning lights, and traveled into the collision scene striking both troopers. Trooper Dees died instantly. Trooper Burch received serious injuries and has since retired.
Steven Wayne Clark was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and spent five years in prison. He is currently out on probation.
The case led to the “Trooper Nicholas Dees and Trooper Keith Burch Act of 2015” which states in part “It shall be unlawful for any person to operate a motor vehicle on any street or highway within this state while using a handheld electronic communication device to manually compose, send, or read an electronic text message while the motor vehicle is in motion.”
Distracted driving emphases will be conducted in troops throughout the state during the last two weeks of January.
