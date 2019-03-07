OKLAHOMA CITY — As Oklahoma leads the nation in female prison incarceration, lawmakers and women’s rights advocates are ramping up pressure on county jail and prison officials to improve access to feminine hygiene products for incarcerated women.
There’s already a state law that requires jails and prisons to provide access to basic menstrual products, but proponents say loopholes allow access policies to vary county by county and from facility to facility.
D’Marria Monday, of Tulsa, who partners with the Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice, said she knows all too well the struggles women face behind bars.
When she was incarcerated in a Texas county jail, she said a correctional officer refused to give her any pads, so she stood there soiling her clothes.
While serving a 10-year federal sentence on a conspiracy charge for distributing cocaine, Monday said she received free pads, but not good quality ones. Those, she learned, could be purchased in the commissary.
Now released, Monday said she wants to close a “loophole” in Oklahoma’s law that she said allows products to be “rationed out.” She is pressuring lawmakers to advance what she calls “The Dignity Act.”
“It’s inhumane to restrict someone to such a small amount,” said Monday, who was never incarcerated in Oklahoma. “You can’t tell someone’s body how much to excrete.”
Eight states along with the federal government have already adopted versions of the act allowing inmates free access to menstrual products, Monday said. She wants Oklahoma to be the ninth.
“The way that that’s currently being interpreted is by providing a liner, and a certain limit of them,” said state Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, who is sponsoring access legislation in Oklahoma.
Bell said panty liners are the most minimal option available and are not as sanitary or meant for long-term wear.
As a woman with a menstrual cycle, Bell said she understands that every female is different, but inmates shouldn’t have to worry about accessing such a basic need, she said.
“I’m not asking for a whole aisle of feminine hygiene products,” Bell said. “I’m asking that we naturally expand it to regular pads and tampons so that we’re not having to worry about this as a hygiene issue.”
Jessica Brown, a spokeswoman with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, said her agency is working to ensure that every prison has the same access policy so that lawmakers don’t have to craft another law.
Some prisons are providing 15 sanitary napkins a month. Others provide more, some less, she said.
“Any female who needs more, all she needs to do is ask for them right now,” Brown said. “But I do think that 15 may not be enough, depending on how long the cycle, how heavy the cycle. Every woman is different.”
At one point, the prison system provided inmates with more pads, but then women started using them as doorstops or used tampon applicators to try to insert contraband into different orifices. Others made weapons out of applicators, Brown said.
Brown said corrections officials restricted access because inmates weren’t using the supplies as intended. They’re now looking to institute a new policy that would discipline individuals rather than everyone in the facility. She acknowledged that some women might be embarrassed to ask male correctional officers for more supplies.
“We don’t want to put them in that position, but we don’t want to waste taxpayer money either,” Brown said.
Each pad costs the agency 8 cents, and corrections officials already spend more than $67,000 a year on sanitary products, she said.
Indigent incarcerated women receive pads for free. Others can purchase them at prison canteens. A box of 10 tampons, for instance, costs $2.40.
State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, also authored legislation on the issue based on conversations he’s had with female inmates.
“We just don’t feel like those things are things you should have to purchase if you’re there,” Nichols said.
Women, he said, have specific needs that men don’t.
“It’s a problem across the country,” Nichols said. “I guess since we’re already No. 1 in female incarceration, maybe we should be No. 1 in how we treat those women.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
