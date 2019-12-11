Dicuses make donation to accounting scholarship

Ann and Jim Dicus present ECU accounting instructor Joe Dougherty with a check for proceeds for the Mike and Leslie Dicus Memorial Accounting Scholarship in the amount of $19,086.92. Pictured, from left, are Wendell Godwin, dean of the Stonecipher School of Business; Brenda Sherbourne, acting vice president of academic affairs; Buffy Lovelis, COO of the ECU Foundation; Dougherty; Mrs. and Mr. Dicus; and Dr. John Hargrave, CEO of the ECU Foundation.

 Car Cooper| East Central University

