Dicus Supermarket offers curbside service

Dicus Supermarket recently began offering curbside service to customers in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"You order on the computer, and we fill it," Jim Dicus, owner, said. "It's pretty good service."
Dicus said there is no minimum order, and new curbside customers will receive a complimentary 24-pack of Best Choice bottled water.
Customers can visit https://www.dicussupermarket.com/ to order, or use the smartphone/tablet app.
Dicus is located at 220 E. 13th in Ada.
