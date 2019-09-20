Jim and Ann Dicus are set to tee off the 26th Annual Mike and Leslie Dicus Memorial Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. Monday at Oak Hills Golf and Country Club, 519 N. Country Club Road in Ada.
The cost to enter is $100 per golfer, with all proceeds to benefit the Mike & Leslie Dicus Scholarship Fund and the East Central University Foundation.
A full breakfast will be served from 7 to 9 a.m., and a buffet lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Complimentary beverages will be provided.
Two flights will begin at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively, with a shotgun start and four-man scramble (limited to 184 total players). There will be prizes for the top team in each flight, as well as for the longest drive, closest to the pin, most accurate drive and mulligans (limit two, not good on contest holes).
Enter the hole-in-one contest for a chance to win a 2019 Nissan Titan truck.
About the
tournament
The Dicus family — longtime, generational Ada residents and business owners — feel very strongly that their annual golf tournament makes a positive impact on Ada and its people — both of which, Jim said, he and Ann have come to love very much.
“This is our way of giving back to our community, and it means a lot to us. They were just an outstanding couple, in every way you could ever ask for,” Jim said of his son, Mike, and daughter-in-law, Leslie Dicus.
Over its 26-year run, the tournament — Oak Hills’ largest — has raised more than $750,000, all of which has benefited area charitable organizations and continues to benefit Ada-area students through the scholarship fund.
“We’ve been able to give a $1,000 scholarship to anybody that goes to (the University of Oklahoma) as a freshman from Ada High, Byng, Latta — all the surrounding schools,” Jim said. “For years now, everybody that applies gets one.”
For more information, contact Jim Dicus at 580-235-5581.
