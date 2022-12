Ann and Jim Dicus, center, present a contribution for $11,939.90 from the 29th Annual Mike and Leslie Dicus Memorial Golf Tournament to the East Central University Foundation Tuesday at ECU. The amount was matched by the Foundation for a combined scholarship donation of $23,867.80. Pictured with the Dicus’ are former ECU President Dr. John Hargrave, ECU President Dr. Wendell Godwin, Interim Dean of the School of Business Dr. Michael Scott, and Dr. Gerald Williams.