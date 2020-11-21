Dicus golf tournament proceeds go to scholarship fund

Andrew Wertz, Director of the Oklahoma University Alumni Association, accepted a donation of $17,057.91 from Ann and Jim Dicus Thursday at The Ada News.
The donation is the proceeds of the 27th Annual Mike and Leslie Dicus Memorial Golf Tournament held Sept. 21 at Oak Hills Golf and Country Club, and will be matched by the Association for a total 2020 donation of $34,115.82.
The tournament is held in honor of Mike and Leslie Dicus, Ann and Jim’s son and daughter-in-law. Leslie died in a traffic accident in Dallas in 2001. Mike passed away from lung cancer in 2002.
The scholarship fund has raised a total of $825.534 since it inception.
