OKLAHOMA CITY — Until he became a father, state Rep. Mickey Dollens had no idea of the perils and pitfalls of trying to change a baby on the go.
But last month, the Oklahoma City Democrat decided to bring his 8-month-old son to work with him at the Capitol. When the boy suffered a “blowout,” Dollens headed to the nearest men’s’ room to try to change his diaper.
“It’s been enlightening because I had been in that Capitol many times before Dean was born,” Dollens said. “I had never noticed that it didn’t have a baby changing station.”
Dollens ended up taking his son back to his legislative office to change him on his desk.
“It becomes part of your reality to just change your baby’s diaper on a table,” he said. “We believe in 2019 that more restrooms, especially the men’s rooms, should be equipped with this important amenity.”
Dollens and a fellow lawmaker, state Rep. Kelly Albright, D-Midwest City, have co-authored legislation that would require all state, county and municipal buildings to include at least one changing table that’s accessible to both men and women.
The updates to the building code would be gradually phased-in starting Jan. 1, 2020. Public entities would only be required to add changing tables if they’re renovating or replacing existing buildings.
Dollens said a basic bathroom changing table costs $144 plus the installation.
Albright said she doesn’t know how many public buildings are in Oklahoma, but said she didn’t want the requirement to be “a sudden burden.”
However, the mother of two said it’s been difficult enough to find a changing table she can use.
“It was even more of a unicorn to find a changing table in the men’s restroom so my husband could fully participate in parenting,” she said.
When entities neglect to provide certain accommodations, it sends a signal that women and children aren’t valued or that certain tasks are a “woman’s job,” she said.
“I felt it was a very simple change that would have a big impact on a lot of families,” she said. “This is something that is pretty straightforward. We have a need, and it’s inexpensive, and we know that people are going to be able to benefit from it.”
Albright, who also has proposed a second measure that would require all state buildings provide lactation and nursing rooms for breastfeeding mothers, said she’s received a lot of positive feedback.
Dollens said the reactions he’s received range from supportive to “how dare you.” One man — jokingly, Dollens hopes — told him to withdraw the measure at once because that’s how he gets out of diaper duty.
But even without the proposed law, some officials are already eyeing ways to make state buildings more modern and family-friendly.
As part of the ongoing, multimillion-dollar state Capitol renovation, officials are adding two privacy rooms for nursing mothers, said Trait Thompson, who is overseeing renovations. Those are slated to open in March.
There are also plans to add changing tables to all Capitol restrooms by the time bathroom renovations are completed in 2020, he said.
The Department of Wildlife Conservation, which recently underwent extensive renovations, also has added changing tables in its men’s and women’s restrooms, a spokesman for that agency said.
“I guess it’s one of those things that people don’t really think about until you’re in the midst of (having) a poopy diaper that needs to be taken care of immediately,” Albright said.
