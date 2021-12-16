ADA - The Diamond K Kiwanis “Let’s Read Program” is in full swing once again after taking the year off due to Covid.
Readers are assigned to specific Kindergarten classes at Ada Early Childhood Center. “We are very excited to be back in the school setting and reading to students,” states program director Ruth Ann Taylor.
The group comes monthly to read to students with a specific focus for each reading.
The students are very excited to see the reader each month. The reader becomes a part of the classroom.
“We are very fortunate for the community support that this group is offering our students,” states Cindy Brady, Principal. “Partnerships such as this are integral to our success.”
