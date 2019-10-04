Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.