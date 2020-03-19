Local grocer Jim Dicus, owner of Dicus Supermarket on 12th Street in Ada, said his store is busy but remains well stocked, and customers are civil and polite despite the current global coronavirus epidemic.
"We're expecting another truck in the morning with everything," Dicus said Wednesday. "Of course, we're limited by our suppliers. Their business has tripled. They normally pull 120 loads (of groceries) on a typical Sunday. They got 350 this last Sunday."
Stock clerks and checkout clerks worked continuously. A few shelves were noticeably bare, such as the paper products aisle and the bread aisle, but most shelves seemed reasonably full.
"We got our last truck Monday at about 4 o'clock instead of the usual 7 o'clock," Dicus said. "We should get another truck tomorrow (Thursday), and it'll have something on it. We don't know exactly what yet."
"It's been civil. It's just been busy," Dicus added. "Everybody's been understanding about everything. There's been no problem with that. People are just stocking up."
"I bought this store in 1995," Dicus said. "Back then, it was Homeland. Before that, it was Safeway."
