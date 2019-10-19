Deputy rescues OKC kidnapping victim

The day began like any other Thursday for Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Young, but a phone call from an Oklahoma City Police Department detective soon turned the mundane into a life-or-death situation.
Young was informed by OCPD Detective Ronnie Waugh that he had reason to believe a kidnapping victim might be being held in the Ada area. Waugh told Young he received a phone call from the 36-year-old victim’s sister, who told him her sister had been taken at gunpoint from an Oklahoma City motel room. She told the deceive she had been told to bring $5,800 in cash to the Ada Walmart and call a specific phone number when she arrived if she wanted her sister back alive.
Acting quickly, Young had Central Dispatch provide the address connected to the alleged kidnapper’s phone number, which led him to a home in the 21000 block of County Road 1555, where he found the victim, beaten and terrified, pleading for help and screaming, “Please don’t let them take me!”
“(The victim) emerged from the doorway frightened and crying, she had severe trauma to her left eye and face as well as both arms and back from being beaten … throughout the night,” Young wrote in a report filled with the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.
Young placed the victim in protective custody until she could be reunited with her family, and he forwarded all the information he received from witnesses to Oklahoma City Police detectives to be used in their ongoing investigation.
The suspects remain at large.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
