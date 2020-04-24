Law enforcement can be a dangerous profession for many reasons. Who would think being injured while storm spotting would be one of them?
Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputy William Lampkin, that’s who.
Lampkin was working storm-spotting duty Wednesday when his SUV was struck by a utility truck on 33rd Street south of Ada. The collision downed a nearby power pole.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said the vehicle’s air bags deploying during the collision, and the fact that Lampkin was wearing his seat belt likely saved him from serious injury.
“You just can’t beat the combination,” Christian said Wednesday after the storms had passed. “He is going home and will take a few days off. We will reassess him for duty on Monday.”
Lampkin is recovering from minor injuries and is expected to return to duty soon.
Storm spotting
Deputies and area volunteer firefighters receive storm spotting training from the National Weather Service and are often deployed during severe weather to act as the eyes and ears of Pontotoc County Emergency Management.
County emergency managers are often stuck in command centers, trying to coordinate the actions of multiple agencies to clear roadways, assess damage and relay information back to the National Weather Service in Norman during severe weather events. Oftentimes, deputies and volunteer firefighters can spot weather events that might not appear on radar, giving emergency managers an increased level of visibility they might not otherwise be able to access.
That visibility is sometimes the difference between knowing for certain where first responders need to be directed, versus taking a “best guess” at where emergency personnel are most needed.
