Denton receives two scholarships at ECU

Whisper Denton, right, of Konawa was the recipient of both the Higginbotham Family Scholarship and the Richard A. Baumgartner Undergraduate Scholarship during East Central University’s 2019 Professional Programs in Human Services Awards and Recognition Event this past spring. Pictured with Denton is Holli Witherington, instructor in the department of professional programs in human services and director of the Brandon Whitten Institute for Addiction and Recovery.