OKLAHOMA CITY — Patients will start to see some changes when they’re finally able to visit Dr. Dan Wilguess’s dental practice for routine care.
Wilguess, with Edmond Family Dental Designs, said patients will have their temperature and blood pressure taken before they come in the door. They’ll be asked to complete an eight- to 10-question COVID-19 screening form, and patients will be pre-screened on the telephone before even coming for their appointments.
“I hope it will give patients peace of mind that we’re doing everything in our power to ensure the health of every patient before they even enter,” Wilguess said Wednesday.
Across the state, dentists are gearing up to reopen for routine care and minor medical procedures as early as Friday, as long as there’s enough protective equipment available to safely operate. Gov. Kevin Stitt recently opted to lift the statewide ban that forbade all but emergent procedures.
Wilguess said patients will be safe when they come in for cleanings. Dentists will continue to take steps to protect both staff and patients and ensure cleanliness and sanitation, he said.
“Again, we feel we’re safe and able to treat patients again,” he said.
Dr. Chris Fagan, a dentist with Brush Pediatric and Family Dentistry in Enid, said his staff always sanitizes treatment spaces between patients, but now his office will begin wiping down hard surfaces like doorknobs and counters several times a day.
He said personal protective equipment has gotten more expensive, but he’s not struggled to obtain it. Oklahoma dentists, he said, are being careful to follow updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Patients, meanwhile, have expressed an eagerness to return to his practice.
“The patients don’t seem to be too concerned about (coming) at this point, and they’re ready to get back to the dentist,” Fagan said. “People are concerned about their oral health, and they’re looking to get back to the dentist. I think we’ve given assurances that we’ve put things in place that are going to keep them safe.”
But, the state’s Dental Hygienists’ Association has urged state and city leaders to postpone non-emergent dental care until at least two weeks past the state’s COVID-19 peak in case numbers. Resuming procedures too early will jeopardize the health of patients and dental professionals and contribute to the continued spread of the deadly virus, the association noted.
They said many dental providers are struggling to obtain protective equipment and infection control supplies necessary to protect the public.
The association noted that dental professionals are ranked in the “very high exposure risk” category, due to significant aerosols used during even the most routine procedures. COVID-19 lasts in aerosols for hours following treatments and travels up to 13 feet, the association noted. Once it settles on surfaces, it can survive for days, the group said.
The Oklahoma Board of Dentistry disagrees with the group and believes returning to dental practice Friday is safe, said Susan Rogers, executive director and general counsel, in a press release.
“During the past five weeks, the board has received numerous calls and complaints as patients were unable to seek treatment due to dental offices being closed,” she said. “Anyone that did not have a regular dentist had great difficulty finding someone to treat them for issues that qualified for emergency treatment. The indigent care facilities have all been closed or extremely limited in abilities to treat and people have suffered.”
Rogers said the board will not be extending any restrictions for dental offices or procedures beyond Thursday.
“Dentists are highly trained individuals that have treated patients in consideration of precautions for infectious diseases for many, many years,” she said.
Dental offices, meanwhile, will be required to notify the board if there has been a positive case of COVID-19.
There have been three reports and investigations, so far, of COVID-19 cases related to dental offices, she said. In all three, dental staff and subsequent patients have tested negative.
Still, it’s up to individual dentists and hygienists to decide when to start practicing again, she said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
