SEARCY, AR (01/18/2023)-- More than 400 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony on December 17, 2022.
Kali Dennis of Ada, OK (74820) received a Bachelor of Arts in integrated marketing communication.
Madyson Mitchell of Ada, OK (74820) received a Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders.
Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and University College.
University President Mike Williams recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.
