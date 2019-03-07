Please plan to join the Pontotoc County Democrats for the precinct officer elections! We will meet at 6 p.m. March 14 at the Pontotoc Technology Center.
We plan on organizing and getting our precincts active this year, so the officer elections are very important. We will have sandwiches, chips and drinks and a short meeting before. Please come and help us make a big difference in 2020.
Call Laura Pounders at 580-272-7634 with any questions.
