Democratic Women donate items to Mama T's

Members of the Pontotoc County Federation of Democratic Women donated a variety of hygiene supplies to Mama T’s of Ada. PCFDW collected items from the community in June.
The local organization selects a community service project each month to help others in the Ada area. This month, members are volunteering at Abba’s Tables.
Anyone interested in participating in PCFDW is welcome to attend monthly meetings on at 5:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Agri-Plex. The group meets just prior to the Pontotoc County Democratic Party monthly meetings.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/PCFDW.
