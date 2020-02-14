The Pontotoc County Democrats will be having their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Agri-Plex.
There will be presidential candidate representatives speaking, reports on the recent voter registration event, planning for the bean supper in March and monthly business.
The presidential primary is March 3, and we need to turn out informed voters. Please come and help turn Pontotoc County blue! Call Laura with any questions at 580-272-7634.
