Delays in the completion of an improvement project to a portion of state Highway 19 have drawn the ire of a local business owner.
Kay Pinley, owner of Pickett Country Store which borders SH19, said the construction has hurt her business, and believes the delays could have been avoided.
“This is killing me,” Pinley said, “(our business is) down 50%.”
Pinley said many of her former customers are are avoiding SH 19, taking different routes to avoid being delayed.
She said she recently drove down to Gaar Corner, turned around, then drove east the rest of the way on SH 19 and only passed about 12 cars, which, Pinley said is much less traffic than there would normally be at that time of the morning.
“It will take us a long time to recoup,” she said. “I mean, it will take months for people to even start coming down this road again. And they have found other places to go eat. They have found other places to get gas.”
Pinley feels the people in Pickett aren’t being treated fairly, and she feels forgotten, especially on days when no one is working on the project.
She said construction crews weren’t working on the highway this past week as they were on another project in the county.
“I’m fighting for my livelihood here,” she said. “And it’s not right that the state of Oklahoma can do a business (and a community) the way we’ve been done.”
According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the total cost of the project from Pickett to Gaar Corner is $16.8 million. It was a competitive bid process, and ODOT took the lowest bid by a qualified company (per law), which came from Cummins Construction Company, Inc.
A call to Cummins Construction seeking comment was not returned by press time Friday.
Bill Wilkinson, ODOT Division 3 construction engineer, indicated the project is taking longer than it should.
“I’m not going to argue that,” he said, “and I think they could have had it done by now. But I think they’re making a concerted effort to get it done.”
Wilkinson indicated that he understands Pinley’s frustration.
“She’s right to be disappointed because it’s affecting her business,” Wilkinson said, “and, as she sees it, they could’ve gotten the project finished in a more timely fashion. But, things are never as easy or simple as they first appear.”
Wilkinson noted that there was an unknown utility line discovery during construction, along with some other issues that contributed to delays.
“There were some problems in the plans that required some additional work,” Wilkinson said. “Of course, if you have to do additional work, that takes additional time.”
Wilkinson indicated that all projects will have some problems.
“In all projects there are some things that you don’t anticipate,” he said.
Wilkinson said there are penalties for late completion.
“Basically, they have a given amount of time to get the project done, and if they go over that time, they get charged a daily liquidated damage rate,” Wilkinson said.
The project was estimated to take about 450 days but is at about 525 days so far. However, Wilkinson cautioned that if a delay is not the fault of the construction company, then the company is not penalized for the delay.
If there is a silver lining, it’s that project is nearly finished.
Wilkinson said the driving lanes are complete, and what remains is the top layers of the shoulders and the driveways which border the highway.
“And they’ll start doing that next week,” Wilkinson said Wednesday.
Additionally, road striping will take place and rumble strips will be carved into the asphalt.
Wilkinson indicated that improving highways can cause problems for people, but so can a deteriorating highway.
“That’s one of the things we run into when we’re fixing the roads, people are angry because it’s inconvenient for them, but if a road has problems, they’re angry because the road is in bad shape,” Wilkinson said.
He indicated that it’s a darned if you do, darned if you don’t situation.
