OKLAHOMA CITY — Uncertainty is growing about who would control and use a vital network of rural broadcast communication towers following a gubernatorial push to sever ties with the Oklahoma public broadcaster.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s seemingly abrupt decision to veto a routine measure reauthorizing the existence of Oklahoma Educational Television Authority has created some thorny and complicated logistical and operational questions, including who ultimately owns the seven broadcast towers that quietly play a vital role in rural public safety. Those have been maintained over the years with a mix of private OETA donations and state funding.
A spokesman for Stitt’s office on Monday insisted the answer is clear— the state owns the towers if OETA is disbanded.
OETA leaders, though, plan to ask the attorney general’s office for a formal opinion on ownership, said Bob Spinks, a Friends of OETA board member.
“This whole thing has obviously raised some issues that we’ve never had to really think about before because we’ve had this great relationship with the state of Oklahoma,” Spinks said. “We’re really the only entity in the state that can actually broadcast to all 77 counties, and so we feel like that partnership is extremely important with the law enforcement and public safety folks.”
In his veto message of House Bill 2820, Stitt wrote that while OETA may have played a “principal role in the provision of educational television services at one time, today the OETA’s long-term, strategic value is at best unclear, if not outright imagined.” Stitt later accused the broadcaster of using tax dollars to “indoctrinate kids” and showing programming that “overly sexualizes our kids.”
Spinks, who grew up in McAlester watching OETA, said Stitt’s comments ignore the role that parents play in selecting their children’s programming.
“It’s still a parent’s responsibility to decide whether what their children are watching is appropriate or not,” said Spinks, whose own children also watched OETA programming.
But beyond the programming debate, Spinks said OETA and public safety entities have long had a symbiotic relationship. The public broadcaster allows police and fire dispatchers to mount dispatch repeaters on its seven broadcasting towers free of charge. OETA also broadcasts emergency communications to all 77 counties and holds the state’s FCC broadcasting license.
Spinks said it’s possible OETA could continue to operate a public television station with only private funding, but that would require “complete reworking of the licensure, which is not a simple thing.”
“We’re hoping that that veto is overridden because it’s just the simplest way, the most logical way to keep us able to do what we’ve been doing for so long,” Spinks said.
OETA viewership continually ranks among the top nationally with about 650,000 Oklahomans tuning in each week and over 100,000 others streaming the station’s programming.
Spinks, now a retiree, said the funding the state provides — $2.9 million this budget year — makes up about a third of what it takes to operate OETA. The remainder comes from private donors and grants.
Ray McNair, executive director of the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association, said law enforcement agencies and fire departments have dispatch repeaters mounted to nearly every available OETA tower that funding allows.
He said every tower is vital for public safety communications. Unless they’re demolished, he’s certain public safety providers would be able to continue using them, he said.
“If OETA loses their license, I’m sure there’d be some mechanism in place that law enforcement, firefighters could go to utilize those towers because to drop our repeaters and move them to another tower is a pretty expensive venture,” McNair said.
Meyer Siegfried, a spokesman for Stitt, said if OETA is disbanded, the state will retain ownership of OETA’s towers pursuant to state law. If the Legislature does not override Stitt’s veto, OETA has one year to wrap up operations.
“It’s not OETA, the state agency, that’s critical to rural public safety, its state assets, i.e. the towers, that play a role in the safety of rural Oklahoma,” Siegfried said in an email.
He said the National Weather Service, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security can use independent systems to send wireless emergency alerts to geo-targeted areas of the state through wireless carriers to anyone that has a cellphone.
“These alerts will continue regardless of whether the OETA towers are there or not, and certainly regardless of the governor’s veto,” Siegfried said.
He also said the highway patrol does not have any of their communication assets on OETA towers.
He did not say who would be tasked with maintaining the towers if OETA shut down or from where that funding would come.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he voted against extending OETA’s authorization around 2012. He said Senate leadership privately pulled him aside and explained how “critically important” the towers were to law enforcement and that the FCC license held by OETA was nontransferable.
“They asked me not to be flippant in my vote,” Treat said. “So ever since then, I’ve supported its continuation based on (that) knowledge.”
State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said he’s “very concerned” by the veto. He said OETA meets both a public safety and educational need.
Thompson said he doesn’t know who owns the towers, but said that they’re “very, very needed in public safety” and said are a lot of unanswered questions. He said Oklahoma also needs the FCC license.
“I’m not at the point yet of deciding what to do with the towers if they go out of business,” Thompson said. “I’m still hopeful they’ll still be in business.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.