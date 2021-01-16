Dean Taylor hopes to attend presidential inauguration

Dean Taylor is about to witness history.
Taylor and a friend, Wes Manuel, are planning to attend the U.S. presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. Jan. 20.
"Armed with only cameras I desire to document history in the making," Taylor said. "I want to see first-hand how 'we the people' are living with it. Along our way we want to take pictures and learn about people we meet, real Americans. We want to have a very diverse journey, one that shows the diversity of America. We want to show what this inauguration really means to all of us."
Taylor says he is not a fan of social media, but signed up for Facebook to allow him to document the events that transpire.
"I started my Facebook to document my adventure in these historic times," Taylor added. "After the events the world saw unfold, I find myself in a sense of neutrality. I don't support or trust any politicians at this point. I won't be going alone. One of my close and most trusted friends, Wes Manuel, has agreed to watch my back and join me on this journey. He is a veteran who served his country and was honorably discharged at the end of his service.
Taylor said they will also be taking water and first aid supplies, adding that they hope they will not be needed, but want to be able to help others if needed.
"Stay tuned for pictures, live feeds, and videos," Taylor concluded. "Thank you all for your love and support."
