Oklahomans who want to change their party affiliation, must submit their change no later than March 31. Voters may change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or by completing a new Voter Registration Application in person.
By law, no party changes are allowed between April 1 and August 31 during an even-numbered year. If a request is received after March 31, the request will be have to be held in the system and can’t be processed until September.
Oklahoma has three recognized parties: Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian.
In Oklahoma, voters must be a registered member of a party in order to vote in that party’s primary election. Independents are permitted to participate in a primary election, only if a party officially requests its elections be opened to Independent voters.
Currently, only the Democratic Party allows Independents to vote in its primary elections. The Primary Election date for this year is June 28, and the Runoff Primary Election date is August 23.
All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate during the General Election to be held November 8.
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Applications are also available at the Pontotoc County Election Board located at 131 W 13 St, Ada. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For questions, contact the County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov.
