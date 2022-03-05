ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Roger D. Burns, 83, of Ada are 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Rosedale Cemetery, Rev. Steve Wilburn will officiate. Visitation will be Monday, March 7 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Mr. Burns passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at a Tulsa Hospital. He was bo…