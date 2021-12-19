With the finish line fast approaching, Ada Regional United Way is making a push for donations.
So far, the annual fundraising efforts that started in October have reached 72% the goal of $320,000. The United Way currently funds 16 local agencies and 20 programs and will fund 17 agencies and 20 programs in 2022.
“We have until December 31st to make it to 100%. Community support is crucial in what we do! Making a gift to the Ada Regional United Way’s annual fundraising campaign, ‘Giving Changes Everything,’ is a good way to end the holiday season. When you donate, you’re investing in the community.” www.adaunitedway.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.