The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, October 24th. Because of a change in Oklahoma election law, the deadline for receiving absentee applications has changed from the Tuesday before every election to the third Monday before every election. Voting by absentee ballot is available to all voters and applications can be submitted several ways.
In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply. Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or email.
Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.
Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Pontotoc County Election Board is located at 131 W 13 St, Ada, and is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Election Board office will remain open until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24th, to allow voters to submit their applications.
Visit the Pontotoc County website at pontotoc.okcounties.org and follow the link to the Election Board.
You can also find the Election Board on Facebook at Pontotoc County Election Board.
