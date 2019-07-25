Time is running out to enter the 2019 Oklahoma Czech Royalty Pageant, to be held Sept. 29 at the historical Yukon Czech Hall in Yukon.
The pageant is an honorary tradition of the Oklahoma Czech Festival and is being sponsored by Oklahoma Czechs Inc. Oklahoma Czech royalty will be announced at the festival, which is celebrated annually on the first Saturday of October and attracts more than 50,000 visitors.
Winners of the 2019 Oklahoma Czech Pageant will hold the titles of Oklahoma Czech queen, junior queen, prince and princess. The newly crowned royalty will receive valuable gifts and make many public appearances across the state as they promote their heritage.
Additionally, the 2019-20 Oklahoma Czech Queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the school of her choice and will have the opportunity to compete for the National Czech Queen title in Nebraska.
Contestants must be of Czech/Slovak heritage and willing to represent Oklahoma Czechs Inc. as the official Czech royalty. Eligible women must be between the ages of 17-24 years old for queen and 11-16 years for junior queen, and children 5-10 years old are eligible for the Prince and Princess titles. Applications are now being accepted for young women or children interested in becoming the new Czech queen, junior queen, prince or princess.
The deadline for applications is Aug. 14. Details of official rules and qualifications may be obtained by contacting Debbie Kessler at okczechslovakpageant@gmail.com.
