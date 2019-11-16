OKLAHOMA CITY — Leadership Oklahoma, a statewide leadership program, is now accepting applications for its 2020 Youth Leadership Oklahoma class.
Applications may be downloaded at www.leadershipoklahoma.com or requested by calling the LOK office at 405-848-0001. The deadline to submit applications is Dec. 4. It must be postmarked by that date or hand delivered by 5 p.m. to the Leadership Oklahoma office. Applicants must be high school juniors or home-schooled equivalent with at least a 3.25 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Youth Leadership Oklahoma accepts 52 class members each year. The program includes a weeklong journey across the state to introduce high school students between their junior and senior years to state leaders, issues, resources and cultural treasures of Oklahoma. The program dates for YLOK Class 20 will be May 31-June 5, 2020.
Many of our youth graduates have shared that YLOK was a life-changing experience. A member of YLOK’s 2019 class wrote, “It was beyond anything I imagined. The lessons and knowledge I gained was impactful and I feel a drive to go out into my community and get involved in my city council, philanthropy and nonprofit organizations.”
Criteria for selection includes demonstrated leadership ability in activities such as student council, athletics and service clubs in their schools and communities as well as an exhibited commitment to community service and extra-curricular activities. Participants are also considered on the basis of geographic, racial and cultural diversity.
About Youth Leadership Oklahoma
In 2001, Leadership Oklahoma conducted extensive research to create a model youth program unlike any other in the country. It was important that the program be designed to be educational and inspiring and to instill in our young leaders a hope, pride and responsibility for Oklahoma’s future. The result was YLOK and a weeklong journey each summer across the state that introduces high school students between their junior and senior years to the leaders, issues, resources and cultural treasures of Oklahoma.
To date, more than 900 students from over 260 schools have participated in the program. Many of our graduates have shared that YLOK was a life-changing experience.
For more information about LOK or YLOK, contact Marion Paden, president and CEO, by calling 405-848-0001 or by email at lok@leadershipoklahoma.com.
