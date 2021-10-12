The deadline for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) essay contests is October 31. The theme for grades 6-8 is “How can I be a good American?”. The theme for grades 9-12 is “America: Where do we go from here?”
Grades 9-12 compete for a top scholarship at the national level of $30,000 and an expense paid trip to Washington D.C. Grades 6-8 compete $5000 at the national level with a minimum of $500 awarded to each contestant making it to the national competition. The contest begins at the local post and progress through the District and Department (state) level with lesser awards presented at each level.
VFW Post 11194 meets the second Monday each month and all combat veterans are invited to attend. Contact Commander Chuck Foster for more information about the essay contests or the VFW at (580) 453-2366 or email vfw11194@att.net.
