Davos Diner is returning to the Ada community for the 12th year on Christmas Day at First United Methodist Church of Ada. This event is a free community Christmas dinner for anyone who would like to attend.
Davos Diner is named after Ada High School’s David Anderson, the brainchild of the event. As a five-year-old, he wanted to feed people who had no food on Christmas Day. His parents, Jon and Kiayh Anderson, were initially hesitant about the monumental task of feeding people on Christmas Day, but eventually they got onboard with their young son and made the event into what it is today.
“This event would not be possible without the many great volunteers that selflessly give up their time on Christmas Day,” event organizer Erik Johnson said. “If you’re interested in volunteering your time with this heartfelt event, you’re invited to come on Christmas Day between 1 and 3 p.m. to be given an assigned duty during the meal, or you can register to volunteer at davosdiner.com.
“This is such a fantastic opportunity for fellow members of our community to serve on Christmas Day. There are so many people who don’t have family to spend Christmas Day with, so many people who have lost a loved one or suffered greatly through this year that just want a warm place, good fellowship and a good, hot meal. Anyone interested in breaking bread on Christmas Day can come to First United Methodist Church, at 129 W. 14th St. in Ada, from 3 to 6 p.m. to have a meal consisting of ham, turkey, all the fixings and, of course, dessert.”
This event is jointly hosted by Ada First United Methodist Church and H20 church. Many of the donations that have been put into this event over the years have come from these congregations. Brain Matthews, head pastor at First United Methodist Church and Zach Christian, head pastor at H2O, jointly welcome all members of the Ada-area community to come celebrate the birth of Christ on Christmas day. This amazing event served over 700 people last year, and organizers hope it continues to serve many for years to come.
