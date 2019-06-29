A Davis woman was killed and two Sulphur residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday in Murray County.
The accident occurred at about 12:35 a.m. on the Chickasaw Turnpike, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Additional details of the accident were not immediately available.
One of the drivers was 22-year-old Sulphur resident Chance R. Graves, who was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the report. He was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was treated for head, neck and internal trunk injuries and released.
The other driver was Sulphur resident Devon N. Pereira, 26, who was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Ada, where she was treated for a leg injury and released.
Pereira’s passenger, 29-year-old Ashley S. Westberry of Davis, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. Her body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.
Both vehicles were equipped with airbags, which were deployed, according to the report. Pereira’s vehicle was equipped with seat belts, which were in use, but it was unknown whether Graves’ vehicle was equipped with seat belts.
The cause of the collision and the drivers’ conditions are under investigation, according to the report.
