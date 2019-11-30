A Davis woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon on the Chickasaw Turnpike, 2 miles north of Sulphur.
Wanda Haworth was westbound on the turnpike when her 2007 Chevy went left of center, striking a 2001 Peterbilt semi driven by Calvin resident Sean Tweedle, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Haworth, 74, was taken to Mercy Hospital Ada, where she was admitted in stable condition with leg injuries. Tweedle, 48, was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the OHP report. The airbags in Haworth’s vehicle were deployed.
