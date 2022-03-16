Davis named Chickasaw Nation Dynamic Woman of the Year

ADA [ndash] Memorial services for Charlyce Ann Klepper, 83, of Ada will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Rosedale Cemetery, Susan Ayres will officiate. Dr. Klepper passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Ada. She was born October 27, 1938, in Ada, OK to Ralph Lawrence and Emi…