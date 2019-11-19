A pedestrian was killed in an accident Sunday night on state Highway 7, 1 mile west of Sulphur in Murray County.
The pedestrian, identified as 27-year-old Davis resident Bryce A. Mastin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver involved in the accident was not identified in an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, and additional details of the accident were not immediately available Monday.
The cause of the accident and the conditions of the driver and Mastin were under investigation as of Monday afternoon.
